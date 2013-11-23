Joel Tomkins: England centre set to miss start of Six Nations

England centre Joel Tomkins is likely to miss the start of the Six Nations in February after injuring his knee against New Zealand last weekend.

The 26-year-old Saracens back, who won his first cap against Australia earlier this month, left the field 77 minutes into the 30-22 loss to the All Blacks.

Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall said: "Joel will be out for quite some time, probably three months."

England are already without Leicester lock Geoff Parling for three months.

The 30-year-old had shoulder surgery after he too was injured against New Zealand.

Northampton prop Alex Corbisiero (knee) and Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi (chest) could also be missing when the Six Nations begins.

England meet France in Paris on February 1 in their opening match before a trip to Murrayfield to face Scotland the following weekend.