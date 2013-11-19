Anscombe demands better against Edinburgh

Ulster coach Mark Anscombe demands better from his players in Friday night's Pro12 game against Edinburgh at Ravenhill following their 17-9 defeat at the hands of the Scarlets last time out.

"A lot of our guys were needing a break, but we have to bounce back with a big performance against Edinburgh," said Anscombe.

The Kiwi laments the loss of Stuart Olding for the remainder of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury but says the 20-year-old has "a great future and a long one in front of him".

