IRB concussion policy is 'confused'

Doctor Barry O'Driscoll says the International Rugby Board's policy on concussion treatment is "confused".

The former medical adviser to rugby union's world governing body says the sport's bosses "don't really know what they are doing" and accuses them of "making decisions on the hoof".

O'Driscoll, a former Ireland international and uncle to current star Brian O'Driscoll, resigned from his position on the IRB medical committee in disgust at plans to introduce a five-minute, pitch-side assessment for players suspected of concussion.

He believes this is not enough time to be certain and runs the risk of sending "brain-damaged players" back into a "brutal arena".

