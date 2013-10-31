Bath can still improve - Booth
- From the section Rugby Union
Bath coach Toby Booth tells BBC Radio Bristol his side still have lots to improve on, despite their bright start to the Premiership campaign.
The Rec outfit, who sit third in the table, have won four of their first six games and face bottom club Worcester on Friday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired