Morris mindful of Ulster focus

Leicester Tigers full-back Niall Morris says Irish teams cherish the Heineken Cup and Ulster will be targeting the competition from the first game of this season's competition.

Tigers travel to face Ulster at Ravenhill in their opening game on Friday night.

