Morris mindful of Ulster focus
- From the section Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers full-back Niall Morris says Irish teams cherish the Heineken Cup and Ulster will be targeting the competition from the first game of this season's competition.
Tigers travel to face Ulster at Ravenhill in their opening game on Friday night.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired