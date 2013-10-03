Jon Fisher: London Irish back row signs contract extension

Jonathan Fisher

Jonathan Fisher has signed a new deal with London Irish which will see him remain at the club until June 2016.

The 25-year-old back-row forward has made 29 first-team appearances since joining the club's academy in 2007.

Fisher has also played at international level with England Saxons.

"Jon is an extremely gifted back rower," said Exiles director of rugby Brian Smith. "He is a strong carrier, tough in defence and has a fantastic work rate."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired