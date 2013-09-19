Championship: Plymouth Albion make seven changes

Plymouth Albion are set to make seven changes for the visit of Moseley, with Ben Woods in line to make his debut.

Woods comes in for Lewis Warner, who picked up a leg injury, while Heath Stevens replaces Pale Nonu.

Ruairi Cushion returns at scrum-half in place of Paul Rowley and Rhys Oakley will captain the side.

"We are all really looking forward to our first home match of the season," Plymouth Albion head coach James Shanahan told the club's website.

"I have watched the video of Moseley's game against Rotherham and although they were beaten they gave a very good account of themselves.

"They showed a lot of character and they showed they can score from anywhere on the field. They will present us with a different style of rugby compared to Jersey and I know we will be tested out wide."