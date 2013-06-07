Plymouth Albion sign Cardiff winger Jamie Davies

Jamie Davies

Plymouth Albion have signed winger Jamie Davies from Welsh Premiership club Cardiff.

The 24-year-old joined Cardiff last summer after playing for Neath, where he scored six tries in 22 games in the 2011-12 season.

He began his career at Carmarthen Quins and joined Pro12 side Newport Gwent Dragons in 2010.

Davies, who can also play full-back, is the sixth back to join Albion since

Last week Albion unveiled and have also brought in

The club also signed former Wales international two weeks ago.

