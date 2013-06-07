Plymouth Albion sign Cardiff winger Jamie Davies
Plymouth Albion have signed winger Jamie Davies from Welsh Premiership club Cardiff.
The 24-year-old joined Cardiff last summer after playing for Neath, where he scored six tries in 22 games in the 2011-12 season.
He began his career at Carmarthen Quins and joined Pro12 side Newport Gwent Dragons in 2010.
Davies, who can also play full-back, is the sixth back to join Albion since
Last week Albion unveiled and have also brought in
The club also signed former Wales international two weeks ago.