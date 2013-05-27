Glasgow Warriors fly-half Scott Wight wins new contract

Fly-half Scott Wight has agreed a new one-year contract with Glasgow Warriors.

The 27-year-old has made 22 appearances for the Pro12 outfit since joining from Melrose in 2011, scoring 69 points.

Wight told Warriors' website: "I've only ever wanted to stay in Glasgow and I'm very happy to have signed this new deal for next season.

"There is a lot of competition for places at the club, but that is healthy as it pushes you on."

Scott is one of our most consistent performers in training. I'm sure he will be doing all he can to stake a claim throughout the season Gregor Townsend Glasgow Warriors coach

Wight believes Glasgow can improve on a season when they reached the play-off finals in the Celtic league set-up.

Head coach Gregor Townsend was keen to retain Wight to challenge Scotland internationals Duncan Weir and Ruaridh Jackson, as well as

"We're delighted to keep Scott here next season, which reinforces the competition within our squad for the number 10 jersey," he said.

"Scott is one of our most consistent performers in training and has an excellent understanding of the game.

"I'm sure he will be doing all he can to stake a claim throughout the season and seize any opportunity that comes his way."