Plymouth Albion sign centre Heath Stevens and prop Tom Harrison

Plymouth Albion have bolstered their squad with the signing of Coventry centre Heath Stevens and prop Tom Harrison from French side FC Auch Gers.

The duo are the second set of new signings brought to the club by new boss James Shanahan since he took over.

Stevens, 21, has spent the last three seasons with National One side Coventry and scored seven tries last season.

Harrison, who is 22, has been playing in the French second tier and can play on both sides of the scrum.

Both players have been capped by the England Counties Under 20's side.

"Stevens is an up and coming player who I know is keen to learn and develop in a full time rugby environment," Shanahan said.

"Harrison has done very well playing in France this season and after spending time in New Zealand he will arrive back with useful experience.

"I'm very pleased with how the Albion squad is shaping up for next season," he added.