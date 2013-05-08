Glasgow: Richie Gray's brother, Jonny, wins Warriors contract

Jonny Gray - brother of Scotland forward Richie - has been handed a contract by Glasgow Warriors, along with two experienced hookers.

Heriot's pair Kevin Bryce, 24, and Fraser Brown, 23, impressed after providing injury cover this season.

Both have been handed one-year deals by the Pro12 outfit.

Second-row forward Gray, 19, who has made two replacement appearances after arriving from Hamilton last summer, has been given a three-year contract.

The Scotland Under-20 captain, whose brother also played for Warriors, said: "The set-up at Scotstoun is excellent and it's the perfect platform for me to develop as a player.

Brown has played for Glasgow Warriors as injury cover from Heriot's

"Competition is tough with the talent we have here, but the players have been great and continually offer me advice, which has helped a lot."

Head coach Gregor Townsend suggested it was "fantastic news" that the trio would be remaining at Scotstoun.

"Jonny has so much ability and does everything asked of him on and off the pitch," he said.

"He's played a couple of times in the league this season and shown us what he is capable of.

"He has also played regularly for Currie in the Scottish Premiership and captained the Scotland Under-20 team, so he's definitely ready to take the next step up."

Forwards coach Shade Munro also thought that Gray had a chance to emulate the success of his brother, the 31-times capped lock who will move from in the summer after .

Bryce has played for Scotland at club international level

"There is a lot of competition for places in the second row just now, but Jonny deserves this opportunity and he undoubtedly has a big future ahead of him," said Munro.

"Fraser and Kevin are two of the most highly-rated hookers in the club game in Scotland and we're delighted to have secured them for next season."

Bryce, who like Gray won a scholarship to play rugby in New Zealand earlier in his career, played for Stirling County and represented Scotland at youth and club international level, was delighted to have the opportunity to play for Warriors.

"There is a lot of competition for the number two jersey, but that motivates me even more to try and break into the team," he said.

Brown, who has previously played for Edinburgh, Biggar, Melrose and Watsonians and has represented Scotland at age-grade, sevens and club international level, is also delighted with his contract.

"I've enjoyed learning from the quality players that I'm working with every day at Scotstoun and being able to stay here next season will help me continue my development as a player," he said.