Lions 2013: Wales' James Hook set to play for Barbarians

Wales' James Hook has been selected in the Barbarians squad to face the British and Irish Lions in their tour opener in Hong Kong.

Fly-half Hook failed to win a place in the Lions squad for the three-Test series against Australia.

The 27-year-old was then also omitted from the Wales squad to tour Japan.

Welshmen Paul James and Dwayne Peel have also been invited to represent the Barbarians against England on 26 May and then against the Lions on 1 June.

Other players confirmed for the games are former All Black wing Joe Rokocoko and highly-rated Italy back row Alessandro Zanni.

Zanni's Italy captain Sergio Parisse, who led the Barbarians to victory over Wales and England in 2011, had already been selected for both matches.

Countdown to Lions tour 10-12 May: Premiership and pro 12 semi-finals

Premiership and pro 12 semi-finals 14-17 May: Lions training camp in Wales

Lions training camp in Wales 17 & 18 May: Amlin Challenge Cup & Heineken Cup finals

Amlin Challenge Cup & Heineken Cup finals 20-24 May: Lions training camp in Dublin

Lions training camp in Dublin 25 May: Premiership and Pro 12 finals, Top 14 semis

Premiership and Pro 12 finals, Top 14 semis 27 May: Lions fly to Hong Kong

Samoan scrum-half Kahn Fotuali'i and France number eight Imanol Harinordoquy are also set to make their debuts for the invitational side, which will be coached by London Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

Young, who won 51 caps for Wales, played in all three Tests as a 21-year-old in the Lions's 2-1 series victory in Australia in 1989 and was also part of the Lions squad for their last visit down under in 2001.

Hook, who has not yet played for the Barbarians, made three appearances as a replacement for Wales during this season's victorious Six Nations campaign.

Rhys Priestland and Dan Biggar have been selected as the two fly-halves in the Wales squad to face Japan in June, while Jonathan Sexton and Owen Farrell took the Lions berths.

Hook will be available for the Baa-Baas because his club side Perpignan have failed to make the play-offs for the Top 14 championship.

Fifteen of Hook's Wales team-mates have been selected by the Lions and coach Warren Gatland has already suggested that a host of them will be involved in the tour opener against the Baa-Baas.