Guide to the British and Irish Lions

The Lions' current 43-man squad for this summer's tour to Australia:

Full-backs:

Leigh Halfpenny

Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)

  • Cardiff Blues
  • Age: 24
  • Tests: 44
  • Lions in 2009
Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

  • Glasgow Warriors
  • Age: 20
  • Tests: 15
  • Lions debutant
Rob Kearney (Ireland)

Rob Kearney (Ireland)

  • Leinster
  • Age: 27
  • Tests: 49 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009

Wings:

Tommy Bowe (Ireland)

Tommy Bowe (Ireland)

  • Ulster
  • Age: 29
  • Tests: 54 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Alex Cuthbert

Alex Cuthbert (Wales)

  • Cardiff Blues
  • Age: 23
  • Tests: 18
  • Lions debutant
Sean Maitland

Sean Maitland (Scotland)

  • Glasgow Warriors
  • Age: 24
  • Tests: 5
  • Lions debutant
George North

George North (Wales)

  • Llanelli Scarlets
  • Age: 21
  • Tests: 31
  • Lions debutant
Christian Wade

Christian Wade (England)

  • London Wasps
  • Age: 22
  • Tests: 1
  • Lions debutant
  • * - Called up asinjury cover.
Shane Williams

Shane Williams (Wales)

  • Mitsubishi Dynaboars
  • Age: 36
  • Tests: 91 (4 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2005, 2009
  • * - Called up asinjury cover.
Simon Zebo

Simon Zebo (Ireland)

  • Munster
  • Age: 23
  • Tests: 6
  • Lions debutant
  • * - Called up as injury cover for Tommy Bowe.

Centres:

Brad Barritt

Brad Barritt (England)

  • Saracens
  • Age: 26
  • Tests: 16
  • Lions debutant
  • * - Called up asinjury cover.
Jonathan Davies

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

  • Llanelli Scarlets
  • Age: 25
  • Tests: 36
  • Lions debutant
Brian O'Driscoll

Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland)

  • Leinster
  • Age: 34
  • Tests: 131 (6 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2001, 2005, 2009
Jamie Roberts

Jamie Roberts (Wales)

  • Cardiff Blues
  • Age: 26
  • Tests: 55 (2 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Manu Tuilagi

Manu Tuilagi (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 22
  • Tests: 21
  • Lions debutant
Billy Twelvetrees

Billy Twelvetrees (England)

  • Gloucester
  • Age: 24
  • Tests: 5
  • Lions debutant
  • * - Called up asinjury cover.

Fly-halves:

Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell (England)

  • Saracens
  • Age: 21
  • Tests: 16
  • Lions debutant
Jonny Sexton

Jonny Sexton (Ireland)

  • Leinster
  • Age: 27
  • Tests: 36
  • Lions debutant

Scrum-halves:

Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips (Wales)

  • Bayonne
  • Age: 30
  • Tests: 80 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Ben Youngs

Ben Youngs (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 23
  • Tests: 33
  • Lions debutant
Ben Youngs

Conor Murray (Ireland)

  • Munster
  • Age: 24
  • Tests: 19
  • Lions debutant

Props:

Dan Cole

Dan Cole (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 26
  • Tests: 40
  • Lions debutant
Alex Corbisiero

Alex Corbisiero (England)

Tom Court

Tom Court (Ireland)

Ryan Grant

Ryan Grant (Scotland)

Adam Jones

Adam Jones (Wales)

  • Ospreys
  • Age: 32
  • Tests: 90 (2 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Matt Stevens

Matt Stevens (England)

  • Saracens
  • Age: 30
  • Tests: 44
  • Lions in 2005
Mako Vunipola

Mako Vunipola (England)

  • Saracens
  • Age: 22
  • Tests: 9
  • Lions debutant

Hookers:

Richard Hibbard

Richard Hibbard (Wales)

  • Ospreys
  • Age: 29
  • Tests: 23
  • Lions debutant
Rory Best

Rory Best (Ireland)

Tom Youngs

Tom Youngs (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 26
  • Tests: 9
  • Lions debutant

Locks:

Ian Evans

Ian Evans (Wales)

  • Ospreys
  • Age: 28
  • Tests: 30
  • Lions debutant
Richie Gray

Richie Gray (Scotland)

  • Sale Sharks
  • Age: 23
  • Tests: 31
  • Lions debutant
Paul O'Connell

Paul O'Connell (Ireland)

  • Munster
  • Age: 33
  • Tests: 91 (6 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2005 and 2009
Alun Wyn Jones

Alun-Wyn Jones (Wales)

  • Ospreys
  • Age: 27
  • Tests: 73 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Geoff Parling

Geoff Parling (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 29
  • Tests: 17
  • Lions debutant

Flankers:

Tom Croft

Tom Croft (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 27
  • Tests: 41 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Dan Lydiate

Dan Lydiate (Wales)

  • Newport-Gwent Dragons
  • Age: 25
  • Tests: 27
  • Lions debutant
Sean O'Brien

Sean O'Brien (Ireland)

  • Leinster
  • Age: 26
  • Tests: 27
  • Lions debutant
Justin Tipuric

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

  • Ospreys
  • Age: 23
  • Tests: 15
  • Lions debutant
Sam Warburton

Sam Warburton (Wales - captain)

  • Cardiff Blues
  • Age: 24
  • Tests: 38
  • Lions debutant

Number eights:

Toby Faletau

Toby Faletau (Wales)

  • Newport-Gwent Dragons
  • Age: 22
  • Tests: 26
  • Lions debutant
Jamie Heaslip

Jamie Heaslip (Ireland)

  • Leinster
  • Age: 29
  • Tests: 60 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you