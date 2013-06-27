Guide to the British and Irish Lions
The Lions' current 43-man squad for this summer's tour to Australia:
Full-backs:
Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)
- Cardiff Blues
- Age: 24
- Tests: 44
- Lions in 2009
Stuart Hogg (Scotland)
- Glasgow Warriors
- Age: 20
- Tests: 15
- Lions debutant
Rob Kearney (Ireland)
- Leinster
- Age: 27
- Tests: 49 (3 for Lions)
- Lions in 2009
Wings:
Tommy Bowe (Ireland)
- Ulster
- Age: 29
- Tests: 54 (3 for Lions)
- Lions in 2009
Alex Cuthbert (Wales)
- Cardiff Blues
- Age: 23
- Tests: 18
- Lions debutant
Sean Maitland (Scotland)
- Glasgow Warriors
- Age: 24
- Tests: 5
- Lions debutant
George North (Wales)
- Llanelli Scarlets
- Age: 21
- Tests: 31
- Lions debutant
Christian Wade (England)
- London Wasps
- Age: 22
- Tests: 1
- Lions debutant
- * - Called up asinjury cover.
Shane Williams (Wales)
- Mitsubishi Dynaboars
- Age: 36
- Tests: 91 (4 for Lions)
- Lions in 2005, 2009
- * - Called up asinjury cover.
Simon Zebo (Ireland)
- Munster
- Age: 23
- Tests: 6
- Lions debutant
- * - Called up as injury cover for Tommy Bowe.
Centres:
Brad Barritt (England)
- Saracens
- Age: 26
- Tests: 16
- Lions debutant
- * - Called up asinjury cover.
Jonathan Davies (Wales)
- Llanelli Scarlets
- Age: 25
- Tests: 36
- Lions debutant
Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland)
- Leinster
- Age: 34
- Tests: 131 (6 for Lions)
- Lions in 2001, 2005, 2009
Jamie Roberts (Wales)
- Cardiff Blues
- Age: 26
- Tests: 55 (2 for Lions)
- Lions in 2009
Manu Tuilagi (England)
- Leicester Tigers
- Age: 22
- Tests: 21
- Lions debutant
Billy Twelvetrees (England)
- Gloucester
- Age: 24
- Tests: 5
- Lions debutant
- * - Called up asinjury cover.
Fly-halves:
Owen Farrell (England)
- Saracens
- Age: 21
- Tests: 16
- Lions debutant
Jonny Sexton (Ireland)
- Leinster
- Age: 27
- Tests: 36
- Lions debutant
Scrum-halves:
Mike Phillips (Wales)
- Bayonne
- Age: 30
- Tests: 80 (3 for Lions)
- Lions in 2009
Ben Youngs (England)
- Leicester Tigers
- Age: 23
- Tests: 33
- Lions debutant
Conor Murray (Ireland)
- Munster
- Age: 24
- Tests: 19
- Lions debutant
Props:
Dan Cole (England)
- Leicester Tigers
- Age: 26
- Tests: 40
- Lions debutant
Alex Corbisiero (England)
- London Irish
- Age: 24
- Tests: 18
- Lions debutant
- * - Replacement for the injured Cian Healy (Ireland and Leinster).
Tom Court (Ireland)
- Ulster
- Age: 32
- Tests: 32
- Lions debutant
- * - Called up asshort-term injury cover.
Ryan Grant (Scotland)
- Glasgow
- Age: 27
- Tests: 10
- Lions debutant
- * - Replacement for the injured Gethin Jenkins (Wales and Toulon).
Adam Jones (Wales)
- Ospreys
- Age: 32
- Tests: 90 (2 for Lions)
- Lions in 2009
Matt Stevens (England)
- Saracens
- Age: 30
- Tests: 44
- Lions in 2005
Mako Vunipola (England)
- Saracens
- Age: 22
- Tests: 9
- Lions debutant
Hookers:
Richard Hibbard (Wales)
- Ospreys
- Age: 29
- Tests: 23
- Lions debutant
Rory Best (Ireland)
- Ulster
- Age: 30
- Tests: 67
- Lions debutant
- * - Replacement for the suspended Dylan Hartley (England and Northampton).
Tom Youngs (England)
- Leicester Tigers
- Age: 26
- Tests: 9
- Lions debutant
Locks:
Ian Evans (Wales)
- Ospreys
- Age: 28
- Tests: 30
- Lions debutant
Richie Gray (Scotland)
- Sale Sharks
- Age: 23
- Tests: 31
- Lions debutant
Paul O'Connell (Ireland)
- Munster
- Age: 33
- Tests: 91 (6 for Lions)
- Lions in 2005 and 2009
Alun-Wyn Jones (Wales)
- Ospreys
- Age: 27
- Tests: 73 (3 for Lions)
- Lions in 2009
Geoff Parling (England)
- Leicester Tigers
- Age: 29
- Tests: 17
- Lions debutant
Flankers:
Tom Croft (England)
- Leicester Tigers
- Age: 27
- Tests: 41 (3 for Lions)
- Lions in 2009
Dan Lydiate (Wales)
- Newport-Gwent Dragons
- Age: 25
- Tests: 27
- Lions debutant
Sean O'Brien (Ireland)
- Leinster
- Age: 26
- Tests: 27
- Lions debutant
Justin Tipuric (Wales)
- Ospreys
- Age: 23
- Tests: 15
- Lions debutant
Sam Warburton (Wales - captain)
- Cardiff Blues
- Age: 24
- Tests: 38
- Lions debutant
Number eights:
Toby Faletau (Wales)
- Newport-Gwent Dragons
- Age: 22
- Tests: 26
- Lions debutant
Jamie Heaslip (Ireland)
- Leinster
- Age: 29
- Tests: 60 (3 for Lions)
- Lions in 2009