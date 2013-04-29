Redruth boss Adrian Edwards happy with first season

Redruth director of rugby Adrian Edwards says his first season in charge of the club has been better than he could have expected.

Edwards, who took over last summer, watched his side beat Taunton 45-40 at the Rec to clinch fourth place in National Two South.

"It's much better than I ever dreamed of at the start of the season," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We won and we got a bonus point and that secured a fourth place."

The Reds were 7-0 down after four minutes as Mike Pope went over for the visitors, but Greg Goodfellow's unconverted try reduced the deficit before Tom Popham's score put the Titans 14-5 up.

Tries from Nick Simmons, Goodfellow and Neil Brockbank put the Reds back in control, before George Cooper went over for Taunton to make it 26-19 at the break.

Three Taunton touchdowns in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, to one from Redruth's Craig Williams saw them lead 40-31, but a penalty try, and one from fly-half Paul Thirlby, who also kicked 10 points, sealed the win for the Reds.

"We were losing 40-31 and we could have folded, but we didn't give up and came back and won the game, so credit to the boys, it's fantastic," Edwards said.

"We've lost a lot of players, and for this club to survive we need to breed youngsters.

"They're going to make mistakes, and they'll learn from those mistakes and it'll stand them in good stead for the future," he added.