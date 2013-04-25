Sale Sharks' Danny Cipriani hit by bus in Leeds

Sale Sharks fly-half Danny Cipriani has left hospital with bruising and concussion after being struck by a bus in Leeds on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is understood to have run across the road and misjudged the bus's speed, while on a team night out.

"Thank you for all the well wishes. My ribs are a bit sore. Feel like I've been hit by a bus," Cipriani tweeted.

Cipriani is "quite groggy" and "does not remember much about the incident" said his agent James Williamson.

Cipriani, who had his face painted, posed for photographs with fans earlier in the evening

"We don't how long he will be out for. It looks like he has been a lucky boy."

Tweets from Cipriani's team-mates suggest they were on a 16-venue pub crawl, known locally as the Otley Run, ahead of their final match of the season against Wasps on Saturday 4 May.

After a disappointing campaign, Sale have assured their Premiership survival with wins over Gloucester and Bath in recent weeks.

The Sale squad wore fancy dress for the event with Cipriani in an all-black outfit and face-paint.

Police were called to the collision on Woodhouse Lane in the north of the city, close to the Leeds Metropolitan University campus, at 20:39 BST.

A statement from First Bus said Cipriani "ran suddenly into the road" colliding with one of their vehicles that "was travelling at a safe speed".

"No passengers were harmed in the incident and the driver was shaken but didn't suffer any apparent physical injuries," it added.

"The police have investigated this incident and have reported that First and its driver are not at fault."

Number eight Andy Powell, who will leave Sale for rugby league side Wigan in the summer, tweeted: "Danny Cipriani has been double deckered #hisbesttackleoftheseasonyet."

The bus sustained some damage to its front windscreen in the incident.

Danny Cipriani factfile Born: 2 November 1987, Roehampton, south west London

Man of the match in first Premiership start, for Wasps v Worcester in 2007

Premiership young player of the year 2008

Man of match on England debut v Ireland, March 2008

Moved to Melbourne Rebels 2010

Announces move to Sale in February 2012

Cipriani, who joined second-bottom Sale in February 2012, has made 16 Premiership appearances for the club, but was dropped and criticised by the club's owner Brian Kennedy in December after his performance in the 62-0 defeat by Toulon.

Cipriani came through the academy at Wasps and made his debut for them as a 17-year-old in 2004.

After being named man of the match in his first Premiership start in 2007 against Worcester, he was voted the league's young player of the year in 2008.

On the eve of his England debut, the sport's governing body the RFU, dropped him from the squad for what they described as "inappropriate behaviour" after going to a nightclub in the build-up to the match.

Former England coach Brian Ashton handed him a full international debut against Ireland in March 2008.

In his seven international matches, he scored a total of 49 points, but found himself out of favour for most of Martin Johnson's England reign.

Cipriani moved to newly formed Super 15 side Melbourne Rebels in 2010, where he faced further disciplinary problems, on a two-year deal.

In a season marred by disciplinary problems he was still the club's leading scorer in 2011 with 108 points before he returned to England.