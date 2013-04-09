Italy fly-half Kristopher Burton one of four Dragons recruits

Italy fly-half Kristopher Burton is one of four signings announced by Newport Gwent Dragons.

Australia-born Burton, who has won 21 caps and featured in this season's Six Nations, will move to Rodney Parade from Italian Pro12 rivals Treviso.

The 32-year-old will be joined at Rodney Parade next season by lock Martin Muller, number eight Netani Talei and prop Francisco Chaparro.

Wales scrum-half Richie Rees has also recently joined from Edinburgh.

"Any team that has played against Kris knows how influential he can be on a game with his goal-kicking and tactical awareness," Dragons head coach Darren Edwards said.

"Alongside the recruitment of Richie Rees, we now have a good blend of young and experienced half-backs.

"It gives us the opportunity to generate competition and allows us to create combinations that can be influential and exciting for the team."

Muller is a former South Africa Under-21 player who currently plays for the Cheetahs, his fellow 30-year-old Talei has captained Fiji and joins from Edinburgh, while Stade Francais prop Chaparro was recently capped by Argentina against France and Italy.