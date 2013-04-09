David Davies becomes Edinburgh Rugby's new managing director

Davies was previously with Wasps

Edinburgh Rugby have appointed former London Wasps and Queens Park Rangers chief executive David Davies as their new managing director.

Davies takes up the post on 15 April and will initially shadow outgoing managing director Craig Docherty.

Docherty is to become Scottish Rugby's head of retail and product licensing.

Davies has 28 years of leisure, events and sports management experience and played a key role in launching a £125m stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

The new managing director said: "I feel privileged to get this opportunity as there is a huge amount of potential in the club from which a very bright future can be shaped.

"It's a very exciting time for the club and I'm delighted to be part of it."

Davies was managing director of the European Division of Ogden Entertainment from 1996 to 2000, controlling events arenas in Manchester, Newcastle and Oberhausen.

He had a four-year tenure as chief executive of QPR at a time when the football club were in the Championship in England.

Davies spent three years with then Heineken Cup champions Wasps, where he established the club in a new home in High Wycombe and played a role in the creation of the Anglo-Welsh Cup and the club's community charity.

A two-year spell as managing director of DHP Group followed during which he specialised in the management of high-profile bands, venues and more than 2000 concerts, including Mumford and Sons and the White Stripes, before moving to New Zealand to launch the state-of-the-art stadium.

Scottish Rugby director of commercial operations, communications and public affairs Dominic McKay said: "We're delighted to welcome such an experienced operator as David Davies as the new managing director of Edinburgh Rugby.

"David has a huge amount of knowledge and experience gained from delivering countless world-class events in and outside of the sport and has a proven track record of driving up interest and revenues in a very impressive career."

McKay praised the "great job" Docherty had done "in growing the fan base and commercial clout of Edinburgh Rugby over the last three seasons".

"We look forward to tapping into his expertise in the governing body's commercial team," he said.

Docherty said that Davies arrives at a time when Edinburgh's fan base was increasing, the "match-day experience" had improved and income had grown "thanks to improved partnerships with the city's business community".

"I now look forward to a new chapter in my career, combining my retail experience with that of the professional game to support the Scottish Rugby commercial team continue to grow commercial revenues," he added.