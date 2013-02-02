Six Nations 2013: Ryan Jones, Shingler and Hibbard fit for Paris

SIX NATIONS: FRANCE V WALES

Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Wales, BBC One HD, Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio Wales & online and BBC Radio Cymru; live text commentary on BBC Sport website; watch again on BBC iPlayer; highlights on Sunday's Scrum V

Aaron Shingler, Ryan Jones and Richard Hibbard have all been declared fit to face France in Wales' Six Nations match in Paris on Saturday

Flanker Shingler damaged a rib as Ireland won 30-22 at the Millennium Stadium on the opening weekend of the tournament.

Jones (thumb) and hooker Hibbard (shoulder) both missed the game with injury but can travel to Paris.

Injured Wales players Ashley Beck (centre) - will miss first two Six Nations games

Huw Bennett (hooker) - targeting return in February

Luke Charteris (lock) - out for the season

Bradley Davies (lock) - unlikely to feature in Six Nations

Aaron Jarvis (prop) - out for the season

Alun Wyn Jones (lock) - missed start of Six Nations

Dan Lydiate (flanker) - set to return in February

Rhys Priestland (fly-half) - out for the season

Uncapped Ospreys wing Eli Walker has not recovered from a hamstring strain.

Defence coach Shaun Edwards said Jones' return was a boost ahead of the trip to France.

"Ryan Jones brings a wealth of experience and technical know-how," he said.

"I thought he was absolutely outstanding coming off the bench for us last year in the Six Nations.

"When he starts he can start in a variety of positions, we know he can play second row at a pinch, but six and eight is his preferred positions and he can even play seven.

"He's just an outstanding intelligent all-round rugby player."

Jones, who captained Wales to the Grand Slam in 2008, dislocated his thumb in the Ospreys' Heineken Cup draw with Leicester in Swansea last month.

His Ospreys team mate Hibbard aggravated a shoulder injury in the match against Leicester.

Shingler had been a doubt for the trip to Paris after being forced off with a rib injury against Ireland.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ireland win a thrilling encounter at the Millennium Stadium as they beat defending champions Wales 30-22 in the opening match of the 2013 Six Nations.

Along with Jones, he can play in the second row where Wales have been badly hit by injuries.

Wales started against Ireland with uncapped Andrew Coombs at lock alongside Ian Evans, who was making his first appearance since injuring a knee in November.

The absences of Bradley Davies (ankle), Luke Charteris (knee) and Alun Wyn Jones also helped prompt a call-up for Harlequins' lock Olly Kohn.

Bristol-born Kohn, 31, who is eligible via a grandfather from Fleur de Lys in the Rhymney Valley, made his debut as a second-half replacement for Evans.

Shingler, Jones and Cardiff Blue Lou Reed are possible lock options, with Alun Wyn Jones (shoulder) having yet to prove his fitness since suffering his injury in November.

Wales are also without centre Ashley Beck (ankle), prop Aaron Jarvis (knee), flanker Dan Lydiate (ankle) and fly-half Rhys Priestland (Achilles tendon).

Beck and Lydiate could return during the Six Nations, but Jarvis and Priestland will play no part in it.

WALES SQUAD:

Forwards: Scott Andrews (Blues), Craig Mitchell (Exeter Chiefs), Adam Jones (Ospreys), Paul James (Bath), Gethin Jenkins (Toulon), Ryan Bevington (Ospreys), Richard Hibbard (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Matthew Rees (Scarlets), Ryan Jones (Ospreys), Lou Reed (Blues), Ian Evans (Ospreys), James King (Ospreys), Andrew Coombs (Dragons), Olly Kohn (Harlequins), Josh Turnbull (Scarlets), Josh Navidi (Blues), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Sam Warburton (Blues), Toby Faletau (Dragons), Andries Pretorius (Blues)

Backs: Tavis Knoyle (Scarlets), Mike Phillips (Bayonne), Lloyd Williams (Blues), Dan Biggar (Ospreys), James Hook (Perpignan), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Jamie Roberts (Blues), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Alex Cuthbert (Blues), George North (Scarlets), Eli Walker (Ospreys), Leigh Halfpenny (Blues), Liam Williams (Scarlets), Lee Byrne (Clermont).