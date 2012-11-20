Autumn Tests: Bath's Tom Heathcote joins Scotland squad

Bath fly-half Tom Heathcote

Autumn International - Scotland v Tonga

Venue:
Pittodrie
Date:
Saturday, 24 November
Kick-off:
15:00 GMT
Coverage:
BBC Two Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website

Uncapped Bath fly-half Tom Heathcote has been called up to the Scotland squad for Saturday's match with Tonga.

Heathcote, who was born in Inverness but has played at age-grade level for England, joins Andy Robinson's pool as five players are released from duty.

"I am delighted to be called up to the Scotland squad," the 20-year-old told the Scottish Rugby website.

Richie Gray
Gray may miss out against Tonga after suffering concussion against the Springboks

"I've always known I was eligible to play for Scotland and I'm grateful to be given this opportunity."

Robinson added: "Tom has worked his way into the Bath first team squad from the academy and we've been monitoring his progress for the last couple of years."

Heathcote's decision to opt for an international career with Scotland is a blow to England head coach Stuart Lancaster's long-term planning.

In July, Lancaster omitted Heathcote from the second-string England Saxons squad, but described the fly-half as being "on the cusp" of his Elite Player Squad.

Lancaster said Heathcote was one of a group of young players who he was "really looking forward to seeing develop in the next 12 months and beyond".

Glasgow Warriors trio Ruaridh Jackson, Alex Dunbar and Tom Ryder and Edinburgh's Lee Jones have dropped out of the original squad for the match with Tonga, along with Jones's club-mate

Richie Gray could miss the final autumn Test at Pittodrie after suffering concussion in

Flanker Alasdair Strokosch, a late withdrawal from the team that faced the Springboks, may also be a doubt.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired