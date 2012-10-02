Jeremy Guscott's Premiership predictions

FRIDAY

Worcester v Sale

Prediction: Worcester to win by about 10 points

Match report: Worcester 23-16 Sale

SATURDAY

Bath v Exeter

Prediction: Bath to win by a score

Match report: Bath 23-15 Exeter

Gloucester v Leicester

Prediction: Tigers to win by a score (if they have their England players playing), if not Gloucester to win by at least score

Match report: Gloucester 27-21 Leicester

Northampton v Saracens

Prediction: Northampton to win by about a score

Match report: Northampton 6-16 Saracens

SUNDAY

London Irish v Harlequins

Prediction: Harlequins to win by about 10 points

Match report: London Irish 28-31 Harlequins

Wasps v London Welsh

Prediction: Wasps to win by about a score

Match report: Wasps 29-19 London Welsh

