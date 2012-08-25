Jersey 21-11 Loughborough Students

Jersey fought back from behind at half-time to beat Loughborough Students 21-11 in a scrappy pre-season friendly.

A penalty-try after early pressure had put the islanders ahead but two Andy Hall penalties and a Courteney Morrison try in the corner gave the Students the lead.

Both coaches rang the changes before centre Tom Cooper touched down to finish a superb sweeping Jersey move.

Guy Thompson's late try put a gloss on the result for the home side.

The weather wasn't conducive to chucking the ball around today Scott Bemand Loughborough Students coach

The game was marred by strong winds and repeatedly collapsing scrums which spoiled the match as a spectacle.

"It was disjointed because of the conditions," said Jersey director of rugby Ben Harvey.

"I wasn't too bothered about the scoreline, but just getting the boys out there and playing a game. I think everyone came through unscathed."

Both sides were promoted last season and this match was the final friendly for them ahead of potentially daunting seasons.

Jersey's first ever game in the second tier of English rugby will be against Cornish Pirates, and the islanders will almost certainly need to up their game if they are to trouble the West Country side.

Meanwhile Loughborough will start life in National League One against Blackheath.

"I'm incredibly proud of how the guys are doing," students coach Scott Bemand told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We proved a lot to ourselves, that we can play in different styles.

"The weather wasn't conducive to chucking the ball around today."