Rhodri McAtee among six released by Cornish Pirates

The Cornish Pirates have released a number of established players as they finalise their squad for the 2012-13 Championship season.

Rudi Brits, Tom Cooper, Darren Daniel, Rhodri McAtee, Andrew Suniula and Ceiron Thomas are to leave the Mennaye.

The club is keeping 17 of last season's squad while six new players will join the club.

"It's important to thank those who are leaving for the contributions they have made," said chief executive Rod Coward.

Coward paid particular tribute to former Wales sevens international Rhodri McAtee.

The 27-year-old has been with the club since 2004 but found his chances limited over the past season.

Rhodri McAtee Joined from Worcester in 2004

Played 177 games for the Pirates

Scored 75 tries

He started just nine games this season, and only one since January, and had

"A special thank you has to be made to Rhodri McAtee who has played nearly 200 games since joining the club," Coward said.

"We wish each and every one every success with their new clubs."

Among the other players to leave are who scored three tries in 16 starts for the club, and former Leeds fly-half Ceiron Thomas.

Thomas misses out after the club re-signed Aaron Penberthy and Jonny Bentley as well as former Plymouth Albion number 10 Kieron Hallett.

and South African prop Rudi Brits both started 10 games last season while winger Darren Daniel struggled with injury and only made two appearances.

Current Cornish Pirates squad members staying for 2012-13

Paul Andrew, Jonny Bentley, Phil Burgess, Gavin Cattle, Rob Cook, Wes Davies, Rob Elloway, Matt Evans, Tom Kessell, Ben Maidment, Kyle Marriott, Laurie McGlone, Chris Morgan, Aaron Penberthy, Grant Pointer, Alan Paver, Ryan Storer.

2011-12 squad members leaving Cornish Pirates

Rudi Brits, Tom Cooper, Darren Daniel, Rhodri McAtee, Andrew Suniula, Ceiron Thomas,

New signings for 2012-13

Alex Cheesman, Adam Clayton, Alaifatu Junior Faitialofa, Kieran Hallett, Gary Johnson, Ben Prescott.