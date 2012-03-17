Six Nations: Italy 13-6 Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device Extended highlights - Italy 13-6 Scotland

ITALY (3) 13

Try: Venditti Con: Burton Pen: Bergamasco Drop-goal: Burton

SCOTLAND (3) 6

Pens: Laidlaw 2

Scotland were confirmed as recipients of the Wooden Spoon after Italy completed a Six Nations whitewash of Andy Robinson's side.

Mirco Bergamasco and Greig Laidlaw exchanged penalties as the sides went in level at the interval.

Giovanbattista Venditti's converted try put Italy in control during Nick de Luca's sin-binning for the visitors.

Another Laidlaw penalty kept Scotland in touch, but Kris Burton's drop-goal ensured a home win.

Official match stats Italy Scotland 36 Minutes in possession 33 4 (0) Scrums won (lost) 7 (0) 14 (2) Line-outs won (lost) 6 (6) 9 Pens conceded 13 6 Turnovers won 4 167 Passes made 86 18 Possession kicked 20 53 (3) Tackles made (missed) 109 (4) 12 Errors made 8 1 Line breaks 0 (delivered by Accenture)

Both sides were forced into late changes with Fabio Ongaro starting in place of Leonardo Ghiraldini after the hooker failed to overcome a foot problem and Scotland's Allan Jacobsen failing a fitness test in the warm-up, meaning a place for Jon Welsh at loosehead prop.

The Italians made the early running and, after a couple of Scottish infringements, the hosts moved ahead through Bergamasco's penalty.

Scotland were struggling to get out of their own half and were not making the most of their set-pieces.

Bergamasco missed his next kick after David Denton was penalised for holding on following a scrum.

Italy continued to press, with Sergio Parisse and Quintin Geldenhuys gaining territory on the left before the ball was recycled to Burton, whose drop-goal attempt was charged down.

Better use of the scrum led to Scotland being awarded a penalty near halfway and Laidlaw's massive kick was good.

Centre De Luca was sin-binned for kicking the ball out of Edoardo Gori's hands at a ruck, but Bergamasco was again off-target with the penalty in the closing stages of the first half.

Italy made their one-man advantage count at the start of the second half as Burton off-loaded to Venditti and the wing burst through to touch down between the posts, giving Burton a simple conversion.

Venditti claimed the game's only try

Scotland had an early chance to reduce their deficit with a penalty on the right, but Laidlaw's attempt was wide.

Burton thought he had gone over for a second try, but play was brought back for a Scottish scrum due to a knock-on and De Luca returned to the fray as the visitors managed to get the ball foward.

Lock Jim Hamilton became the second Scotland player to receive a yellow card as referee Alain Rolland punished a maul infringement.

Richie Gray's replacement, Alistair Kellock, was pulled down while jumping by Alessandro Zanni and Laidlaw reduced Scotland's arrears with the penalty.

Zanni was sin-binned for going off his feet at a ruck as Hamilton returned for the Scots.

However, Scotland could not make the most of their numerical advantage and the Italians added to their tally through Burton's late drop-goal.

Italy: Masi, Venditti, Benvenuti, Canale, Bergamasco, Burton, Gori, Lo Cicero, Ongaro, Castrogiovanni, Geldenhuys, Bortolami, Zanni, Barbieri, Parisse, Botes.

Replacements: Toniolatti for Canale (69), Botes for Gori (66), Cittadini for Lo Cicero (52), D'Apice for Ongaro (59), Furno for Geldenhuys (75), Vosawai for Barbieri (56), Favaro for Botes (71).

Sin Bin: Zanni (65).

Scotland: Hogg, Evans, De Luca, Morrison, Lamont, Laidlaw, Blair, Jacobsen, Ford, Cross, Gray, Hamilton, Barclay, Rennie, Denton.

Replacements: Jackson for Laidlaw (69), Murray for Cross (52), Kellock for Gray (54), Vernon for Barclay (69).

Not Used: Lawson, Cusiter, Cuthbert.

Sin Bin: De Luca (38), Hamilton (54).

Att: 72,354

Ref: Alain Rolland (Ireland).