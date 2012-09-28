Ins & outs at the Welsh regions

From the section

Scrum V has details of player movements that have taken place during the 2011-12 season and that will happen before the 2012-13 season.

CARDIFF BLUES

Ins: Lou Reed (Scarlets), Benoit Borrust (Perpignan), Andi Kyriacou (Ulster), Jason Tovey (Newport Gwent Dragons), Campese Ma'afu (West Harbour Pirates), Robin Copeland (Rotherham Titans), Rob Lewis (London Welsh), Marc Breeze (Aberavon, during 2011-12 season), Ryan Tyrrell (Western Force, during 2011-12 season).

Outs: Ben Blair (Agen), Richie Rees (Edinburgh), John Yapp (Edinburgh), Rhys Thomas (Wasps), Dan Parks (Connacht), Casey Laulala (Munster), Gethin Jenkins (Toulon), Xavier Rush (retired) Paul Tito (retired), Ma'ama Molitika (TBC), Deiniol Jones (retired), Gavin Henson (dismissed during 2011-12 season), Martyn Williams (retired), Gareth Williams (retired during 2011-12 season), Ryan Tyrrell (Melbourne Rebels).

Off-field: Phil Davies (Worcester) becomes director of rugby; chief executive Robert Norster out (during season); chief executive Richard Holland in (during season), forward coach Justin Burnell out, defence coach Xavier Rush in, Andries Pretorius named captain.

OSPREYS

Ins: Stefan Watermeyer (Blue Bulls, during season), Jonathan Spratt (London Irish).

Outs: Paul James (Bath), Huw Bennett (Lyon), Nikki Walker (Worcester), Shane Williams (Mitsubishi Dynaboars), Tommy Bowe (Ulster), Sonny Parker (London Welsh), James Goode (loan to Newcastle, during season), Tom Prydie (loan to Wasps, during season; Newport Gwent Dragons), Kristian Phillips (Scarlets), Cai Griffiths (London Irish), Gareth Owen (Scarlets).

Off-field: Director of coaching Scott Johnson out (Scotland, during season); head coach Sean Holley out (during season); Steve Tandy in as head coach (Bridgend); Gruff Rees in as skills coach (Aironi).

NEWPORT GWENT DRAGONS

Ins: Tonderai Chavhanga (from Lions, during season), Andy Tuilagi (from Sale, during 2011-12 season), Tom Prydie (Ospreys), Dan Evans (Scarlets), Ian Nimmo (Cornish Pirates), Tim Ryan (Cavalieri Prato).

Outs: Jason Tovey (Cardiff Blues), Matthew Jones (Bristol, during 2011-12 season), Luke Charteris (Perpignan), Aled Brew (Biarritz), Martyn Thomas (Gloucester), Tom Riley (Cormish Pirates), Jamie Leadbeater (Newport RFC) , Gethin Robinson (Newport RFC), Rhys Buckley (Doncaster), Royce Cadman (Doncaster), Hugo Ellis (Rossyln Park), Rhys Jenkins (Newport RFC), Ben Castle (retired during 2011-12 season), Tom Willis (retired during 2011-12 season), Lloyd Burns (retired during 2011-12 season), Scott Morgan (Coventry).

Off-field: Chief executive Mike Jenkins out (during 2011-12 season), chief executive Chris Brown in (during 2011-12 season), forwards coach Danny Wilson out (Scarlets).

SCARLETS

Ins: Gareth Owen (Ospreys), Liam Davies (during 2011-12 season), Viliame Iongi (during 2011-12 season), Ruki Tipuna (Bay of Plenty, during 2011-12 season), Kristian Phillips (Ospreys), George Earle (Cheetahs), Tomás Vallejos (Harlequins), Jake Bell (unattached), Jacobie Adriaanse (Lions, during 2012-13 season), Johan Snyman (Eastern Province, during 2012-13 season).

Outs: Stephen Jones (London Wasps), Dominic Day (Bath), Lou Reed (Cardiff Blues), Damian Welch (Exeter), Dan Evans (Newport Gwent Dragons), Ben Morgan (Gloucester), Sean Lamont (Glasgow), Ruki Tipuna (Bristol, during 2011-12 season), Iestyn Thomas (retired, during 2011-12 season), Rhys Thomas (retired, during 2011-12 season), Liam Davies (Bedwas).

Off field: Head coach Nigel Davies out (Gloucester), Simon Easterby promoted from assistant coach to head coach, forwards coach Danny Wilson in (Newport Gwent Dragons), scrum coach Garin Jenkins out, forwards coach Vernon Cooper out.

WELSH EXILES INS, OUTS & NEWS

Eifion Lewis-Roberts (Toulon to Sale), Lee Thomas (Lyon to Wasps), Rhys Gill (re-signed for Saracens), Gareth Delve (re-signed for Melbourne Rebels); London Welsh promoted to Aviva Premiership, Gavin Henson (dismissed by Cardiff Blues during 2011-12 season, to London Welsh).