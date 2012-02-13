Wales in the Six Nations: Ask Shane Williams

Wales' record try-scorer Shane Williams will be answering a selection of your questions this week as Wales prepare for Twickenham with the Triple Crown in their sights.

After Sunday's 27-13 win over Scotland in Cardiff, Wales are now top of the Six Nations table, and face an unbeaten England on 25 February.

This is Williams's first Six Nations since retiring from Wales international duties and we will be taking questions for him between 1500 and 1900 GMT on Monday, 13 February.

