Michael Kearney named new Ireland manager

Michael Kearney is the new Ireland team manager

Michael Kearney has been appointed as the new Ireland rugby team manager.

Kearney replaces Paul McNaughton, who has officially stepped down from the role, and comes into the position with a strong record in both rugby and as a successful businessman.

He has previously worked with the Ireland Under-20 side and been involved in two Junior World Championships.

Kearney will join up with the squad in Limerick next week as preparations begin for the start of the Six Nations.

Ireland coach Declan Kidney said: "In thanking Paul for his outstanding services to the team, I'm delighted to welcome Michael into the management team and look forward to working with him.

"The role is an important part of how the team functions and it's excellent to have someone of his background to bring his organisational skills to the management group."