Amlin Challenge Cup: Sale Sharks 9-19 Brive

Amlin Challenge Cup, Pool 5 Sale (9) 9 Pens: MacLeod 3 Brive (6) 19 Tries: Claassen Pens: Caminati 4 Cons: Caminati

Brive's win puts them in the knockout stages for the second successive season

Brive booked their place in the Amlin Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 19-9 win at Sale that ended the Sharks' interest.

The 2002 and 2005 winners needed to win while denying Brive a bonus point.

Fly-half Nick MacLeod scored an early penalty for the hosts but Julien Caminati levelled from long range, before two MacLeod efforts made it 9-3.

But three Caminati penalties either side of half-time and an Antoine Claassen try sent the visitors through.

The win takes the French side into the knockout stages for the second successive season.

Prior to the game, a minute's silence was observed by the Edgeley Park crowd in memory of ex-players Selorm Kuadey and Des Pastore, who both passed away this week.

LINE-UPS

Sale: Miller, Brady, Leota, Burrell, Tuculet, MacLeod, Peel, Dickinson, Jones, Buckley, McKenzie, Ostrikov, Gaskell, Seymour, Easter.

Replacements: Imiolek for Dickinson (79), Ward for Jones (66), Cobilas for Buckley (54), Myall for McKenzie (60), Vernon for Gaskell (58). Not Used: Taylor, Cliff, Davies.

Brive: Marienval, Boussuge, J. Caminati, Mignardi, Namy, Spedding, Figuerola, Kinchagishvili, Nariashvili, Barozzi, Dubarry, Uys, Luafutu, Bias, Claassen.

Replacements: Forgues for Spedding (66), Henn for Kinchagishvili (65), Lacombe for Nariashvili (53), Cardinali for Barozzi (53), Caisso for Dubarry (69), R. Swanepoel for Luafutu (66). Not Used: B. Caminati, Belie.

Att: 6,955

Ref: Peter Allen (RFU).