Amlin Challenge Cup: Sale Sharks 9-19 Brive
|Amlin Challenge Cup, Pool 5
|Sale (9) 9
|Pens: MacLeod 3
|Brive (6) 19
|Tries: Claassen Pens: Caminati 4 Cons: Caminati
Brive booked their place in the Amlin Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 19-9 win at Sale that ended the Sharks' interest.
The 2002 and 2005 winners needed to win while denying Brive a bonus point.
Fly-half Nick MacLeod scored an early penalty for the hosts but Julien Caminati levelled from long range, before two MacLeod efforts made it 9-3.
But three Caminati penalties either side of half-time and an Antoine Claassen try sent the visitors through.
The win takes the French side into the knockout stages for the second successive season.
Prior to the game, a minute's silence was observed by the Edgeley Park crowd in memory of ex-players Selorm Kuadey and Des Pastore, who both passed away this week.
LINE-UPS
Sale: Miller, Brady, Leota, Burrell, Tuculet, MacLeod, Peel, Dickinson, Jones, Buckley, McKenzie, Ostrikov, Gaskell, Seymour, Easter.
Replacements: Imiolek for Dickinson (79), Ward for Jones (66), Cobilas for Buckley (54), Myall for McKenzie (60), Vernon for Gaskell (58). Not Used: Taylor, Cliff, Davies.
Brive: Marienval, Boussuge, J. Caminati, Mignardi, Namy, Spedding, Figuerola, Kinchagishvili, Nariashvili, Barozzi, Dubarry, Uys, Luafutu, Bias, Claassen.
Replacements: Forgues for Spedding (66), Henn for Kinchagishvili (65), Lacombe for Nariashvili (53), Cardinali for Barozzi (53), Caisso for Dubarry (69), R. Swanepoel for Luafutu (66). Not Used: B. Caminati, Belie.
Att: 6,955
Ref: Peter Allen (RFU).