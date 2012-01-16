Bristol sign up flanker Henry Vanderglas

Henry Vanderglas
Vanderglas came through the Brumbies youth academy

Bristol have drafted in Australian flanker Henry Vanderglas until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old arrives from Super 15 outfit Brumbies, where he has made seven appearances.

The back-rower also brings international experience, having been a regular in the Australian Sevens squad since 2008.

"He's a fantastic young talent," Bristol head coach Liam Middleton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I've watched him for a number of years on the sevens circuit.

"He's 6ft 4in but has got a lot of pace and I think he will be perfect for us."

