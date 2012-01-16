Bristol sign up flanker Henry Vanderglas
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Bristol have drafted in Australian flanker Henry Vanderglas until the end of the season.
The 25-year-old arrives from Super 15 outfit Brumbies, where he has made seven appearances.
The back-rower also brings international experience, having been a regular in the Australian Sevens squad since 2008.
"He's a fantastic young talent," Bristol head coach Liam Middleton told BBC Radio Bristol.
"I've watched him for a number of years on the sevens circuit.
"He's 6ft 4in but has got a lot of pace and I think he will be perfect for us."