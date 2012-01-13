Gloucester swoop to sign Ollie Phillips

Phillips was named IRB Sevens Player of the Year in 2009

Gloucester have signed utility back Ollie Phillips on a deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who can play at wing or full-back, has been recovering from a knee injury since leaving Stade Francais in the summer.

His arrival will help fill the void left by and

"It's a fantastic opportunity as I've always had a great deal of admiration for Gloucester," said Phillips.

"It's a proper rugby club in a proper rugby city and Kingsholm is a place I've always enjoyed playing at. I can't think of a better place I'd rather play my rugby."

Phillips, a former captain of the England Sevens side, started his career with Newcastle Falcons and spent five years with the club before a two-season spell with Stade.

If I can reproduce my form of last season with Stade Francais where I was the top scorer, then I can give the coaches something to think about Ollie Phillips

After working his way back to fitness, Phillips has been training with the England Sevens squad.

"I'm fit and raring to go," he added. "I trained with the England Sevens squad before Christmas and I'm really grateful to Ben Ryan for that. There was an opportunity to play some sevens but, once I knew of Gloucester's interest, my mind was made up.

"Gloucester play with a lot of movement and get the ball into the wide channels a lot and that suits me down to the ground.

"My first challenge though is to try and get a game and that won't be easy given the firepower they have in the squad.

"But, if I can reproduce my form of last season with Stade Francais where I was the top scorer, then I can give the coaches something to think about."