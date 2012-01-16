Guernsey beat Sidcup 34-7 to stay second in league

Guernsey Rugby Club
Guernsey were forced to field a much-changed line-up due to injuries

Guernsey Rugby Club consolidated second place in London South One with a comfortable 34-7 win over promotion rivals Sidcup at Footes Lane.

Jason Batiste and Luke Sayer each scored two tries for Guernsey while scrum-half Malcolm Barnes got their other as the island side collected a bonus point.

"It was a good performance," coach Jordan Reynolds told BBC Guernsey.

"We got the result, got a bonus point and Sidcup left with nothing."

And Reynolds was pleased with the way his side coped with a large number of injuries that saw a new second row of Nick Merrien and Cameron Crane.

"We coped with that pretty well which is a good sign that this team is going to be a lot stronger than it is.

"A lot of teams probably would have struggled but we didn't and I think that was outstanding by the boys.

"Putting 34 points on Sidcup, who are very good side, was outstanding and my hat goes off to them," Reynolds continued.

