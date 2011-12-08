Varsity Match: Cambridge University 10-28 Oxford University

Oxford celebrate their comprehensive 28-10 victory over Cambridge

Oxford beat Cambridge in the Varsity Match for the second successive year.

Will Kane's converted try and a penalty from Cassian Bramham-Law put Oxford 10-3 up after Steve Townend's boot had given Cambridge an early lead.

The Light Blues levelled through a converted penalty try before a Bramham-Law penalty and Karl Outen's score from a driving maul made it 18-10 to Oxford.

Another penalty from Bramham-Law and a converted try from fly-half Tom Mitchell ensured a Dark Blue victory.

Of the 130 Varsity matches so far Cambridge have the upper hand having triumphed 61 times to Oxford's 55, with 14 encounters ending in a tie.

POST-MATCH REACTION

Guinness-King committed to retirement

Cambridge University captain Matt Guinness-King told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"It hurts a lot to put that performance forward after all the hard work we've done over the season.

"The guys have been talking about this day since last year's match and what we did today certainly wasn't reflective of what we're capable of.

"It's too bad for the guys. It's not fair to them after the year they've put in but that's the way sport goes."

Bramham-Law praises squad impact

Oxford wing Cassian Bramham-Law told BBC Oxford:

"It wasn't an easy game at all, the score probably flatters us.

"We fronted up to them, I don't think they expected us to be that physical. That's where the game was won.

"It feels fantastic to say I'm a Varsity winner, it hasn't set in yet."

LINE UPS

Oxford Univ: Hudson; Morris, Perkins, Turner, Bramham Law; Mitchell, Egerton; MacDonald, Oliver, Kane; Outen, Evans; Asbun, Mather, Carter.

Replacements: Guinness for Turner (74), Janney for Bramham Law (66), O'Donavon for Egerton (78), Anderson for MacDonald (41), Connor for Oliver (73), Durward for Evans (68). Not Used: Law, Direen.

Cambridge Univ: O'Toole; Loudon, Guinness-King, Cook, Stevens; Townend, Blake; Briggs, Murdoch, Brown; Kururangi, Annett; Martin, Malaney, Allen.

Replacements: Thomas for Cook (65), Cushing for Townend (65), Hunt for Blake (74), Cobb for Brown (78), Young for Annett (68), Wolfe for Malaney (72). Not Used: Cowan, Austin.

Ref: Dave Pearson (RFU).

Att: 30,000