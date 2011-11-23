Bristol have learnt from blip, says prop Jason Hobson

Bristol's Jason Hobson says they have learnt from their recent dip in form.

The Championship side lost just one of their opening eight games in the league but slumped to two consecutive defeats at the start of the month.

And they were trailing by 16 points to Cornish Pirates on Sunday before producing a stunning fightback to win 37-33 and reclaim top spot.

"We've had a blip but I think that's worked well for us," the 28-year-old prop told BBC Points West.

"Over the last couple of months we've shown so much character to come back from big deficits. We just like to entertain the crowd.

"It's shown us some cracks. When you're winning you paper over the top of them so it's been good for us to reinforce our core values and what we want to bring to Bristol."

Hobson started his second term at Bristol this season, having previously played for them from 2003 to 2009 before moving to Wasps.

HOBSON'S CAREER Started his career with Exeter Chiefs

Signed for Bristol in 2003

Helped them to Premiership promotion in 2005

Made debut for senior England squad in 2008

Joined Wasps in 2009 after Bristol's relegation

Missed the entire 2009-10 season through injury

Rejoined Bristol after Wasps terminated his contract in February 2011

He says the ambition of new head coach Liam Middleton was the main reason he opted to return to the Memorial Stadium.

"Speaking with Liam in pre-season, before I signed a contract anywhere else, his vision of how he wanted to play the game appealed to me massively.

"Liam encourages you to play. He's done such a good job in moulding the team together. He hasn't got in any massive names, no egos, and sometimes you need that.

"We've got such a solid core of players that want to be around each other and I think that shows in our results."

And with the club currently top of the league standings, Hobson is confident they can make their Premiership return.

"I personally think we can and there's a feeling that we cam," he added. "But you've seen the games over the last five or six weeks and they're so hard you can never predict it.

"But it's good, it's challenging and it keeps us on our toes. There's a genuine feeling we can go far.

"There'll be nothing better than getting Bristol back in the Premiership where they belong."