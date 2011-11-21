Yusuf Ibrahim praises Blackheath coach Mike Friday

Ibrahim is aiming for the top four with Blackheath

Blackheath performance director Yusuf Ibrahim praised head coach Mike Friday for his role in Saturday's 34-25 win over Coventry in National One.

Blackheath were behind at half-time but came back through tries from Tom Bason and James Stephenson.

Ibrahim told BBC Radio Kent: "Mike gave the boys a right old talking to at half-time and they came back and turned it around.

"Nothing but respect to the boys, I'm really happy."

Media playback is not supported on this device David Carver's Kent rugby news

He added: "Coventry played outstanding rugby and had us on the rack. We are a tidy side. Next week we go to Fylde. It will be interesting to see how we cope with the journey.

"I would like us to be a top four team and that is the challenge for us I think."

Elsewhere, Westcombe Park dropped to the bottom of National Two after a 31-12 defeat by Old Albanians, Canterbury made it 11 wins in a row in National Three with a 55-14 win over Staines and Tonbridge Juddians are second with their 35-3 victory over Gravesend.