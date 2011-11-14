Tom Rawlings proud of Launceston after Richmond loss

Launceston captain Tom Rawlings says he is proud of the way his side played as they went down 38-15 at National Two South leaders Richmond.

James Salter's try and a Kieron Lewitt penalty saw Launceston go in 24-8 down at the break, and a fine solo try from Aaron Struminski closed the gap to nine points just after the restart.

But two converted tries saw the hosts pull away in the second half.

"We can take a lot of pride from it," Rawlings told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"There was some great stuff - the handling from the backs and, in open play, linking up with the forwards was good.

"We played well in patches but patches aren't enough to win games, and Richmond showed what class they were and why they're top of the league."

The skipper was full of praise for 19-year-old winger Struminski, after the teenager scored for the second-successive match with a try that saw him run most of the length of the pitch.

"He's come under a bit of fire at first and needed to brush up on his skills," added Rawlings.

"He's gone away, worked hard and he's put in some really good performances.

"He's a young player but he had a stormer again today. He made the best team in the league look completely average when he got the ball in hand and skinned all of them."