Mike Phillips doubtful for Wales v Australia Test

James Bevan Trophy - Wales v Australia

Venue: Millennium Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 1430 GMT Coverage: Exclusively live on BBC One & online, full coverage on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru

Mike Phillips, James Hook and Lee Byrne are former Ospreys playing in France

Scrum-half Mike Phillips has hinted he may join British and Irish Lions team-mate James Hook in missing Wales' Test against Australia on 3 December.

Perpignan fly-half Hook will definitely miss the Rugby World Cup third-place play-off repeat in Cardiff and Phillips has warned he may also be unavailable.

Warren Gatland's Wales squad meet on Monday to prepare for the game, and Phillips admits he is "not going".

"Maybe it doesn't look good but we'll have to wait and see," said Phillips.

"I can't really tell you it is a yes or a no. I'm not too sure, it is still early."

Bayonne scrum-half Phillips, Clermont Auvergne full-back Lee Byrne and Hook play in France while prop Craig Mitchell, back-rower Andy Powell and scrum-half Dwayne Peel are in England.

Non-Welsh clubs do not have to release their players for games outside the International Rugby Board window, unless individual contracts allow.

Hook's club Perpignan are at Lyon in the French Top 14 on the day Wales host the Wallabies at The Millennium Stadium.

The four Welsh regions have agreed to release their players but versatile former Ospreys back Hook is the first of Wales' France-based trio to be declared unavailable officially.

Scrum-half Phillips, one of Wales' star player performers at the World Cup, is set to face Agen for Bayonne in the French Top 14 on 3 December.

Full-back Byrne, who fell behind Leigh Halfpenny and Hook in the full-back pecking order at the World Cup, is likely to play for Clermont Auvergne in a home game with Castres.

Back-row forward Powell and scrum-half Peel are likely to be with Sale Sharks at Bath in the English Premiership, while prop Mitchell could be part of Exeter's squad when they host Worcester Warriors.

Wales coach Gatland is scheduled to name his squad to face Australia at the weekend but has injury concerns over Halfpenny (ankle), lock Luke Charteris (wrist) and flankers Dan Lydiate (ankle) and Justin Tipuric (ankle).