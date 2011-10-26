Premiership chance for Exeter Chiefs fringe players

Baxter has been impressed with a number of his fringe players

Exeter coach Rob Baxter says some fringe players have forced themselves into his Premiership selection after their performances in the LV= Cup.

Chiefs beat Ospreys at Sandy Park, but lost to 43-20 to Saracens on Saturday.

"Some of the guys involved will certainly be in the 23," Baxter said ahead of Saturday's game at unbeaten Premiership leaders Harlequins.

"Maybe that 23 has changed a little bit due to the performances in those two games," he added to BBC South West.

However, Baxter was also quick to recognise the impact his first-choice squad have had in the Premiership this season.

Exeter have won three of their six games and are fifth in the table.

"We also have a group of players who played six very good, tough Premiership performances so those guys aren't going to be counted out of the equation because they haven't played in the last couple of weeks.

"We've had some interesting selection meetings this week and the selection we're coming down to we're very comfortable with," Baxter added.