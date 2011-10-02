Rugby World Cup 2011: Fiji 0-66 Wales

Fiji (0) 0

Wales (31) 66

Tries: Roberts 2, Scott Williams, North, Warburton, Burns, Halfpenny, L Williams, J Davies Cons: Priestland 5, S Jones 4 Pens: Priestland

Jamie Roberts and Huw Bennett celebrate the centre's first try

Wales secured a World Cup quarter-final clash against Ireland with an emphatic win over Fiji in Hamilton.

Warren Gatland's side secured the bonus point by half-time through tries by Jamie Roberts, Scott Williams, George North and Sam Warburton.

Roberts went over again after the break with Lloyd Burns, Leigh Halfpenny, Lloyd Williams and Jonathan Davies following him.

Rhys Priestland and Stephen Jones converted all the tries between them.

After Wales saw off Fiji, Ireland beat Italy 36-6 to book their date with Wales, on Saturday 8 October in Wellington.

Wales' scrum was on top throughout against the islanders and Priestland marshalled their attack with poise before veteran 10 Jones entered the fray in the latter stages.

There were also accomplished performances from skipper Warburton and back-row colleagues Ryan Jones and Toby Faletau while centres Roberts and Williams posed major problems for Fiji's defence.

Replacement scrum-half Lloyd Williams goes over

However, teenager North's powerful running and footballing skills again marked him out as a special talent.

Wales gained due revenge having been knocked out of the 2007 World Cup by Fiji in Nantes.

Wales began their Pool D campaign with a 17-16 defeat by South Africa before seeing off Samoa's stern challenge 17-10 and drubbing Namibia 81-7.

While this win was comfortable, their line-out remained a concern, although Fiji were rarely able to take advantage of the sloppiness.

Skipper Warburton rescued his side on several first-half occasions at that phase and was even able to launch try-scoring moves in the process.

The Cardiff Blues flanker played his part in Wales' opening try after six minutes by team-mate Roberts, whose dummy and sidestep sent him through an over-eager Fiji defence for Priestland to convert.

Fiji fly-half Nicky Little, who counts Pontypridd among his former clubs, failed with a penalty attempt.

Wales' World Cup record 1987: Third place

1991: Pool stages

1995: Pool stages

1999: Quarter-final

2003: Quarter-final

2007: Pool stages

2011: Knock-out stage

And Wales produced some wonderful interplay as Priestland, Lee Byrne and North combined to send Scott Williams over, the Scarlets centre finishing with a flourish as he stepped inside and out to break clear.

Priestland converted and added a penalty before Wales' next touchdown.

Roberts this time played the role of provider, starting the assault in which hooker Huw Bennett and number eight Toby Faletau appeared before North finished it off, Priestland converting.

Hooker Bennett was the first of Wales' starters to make way, Burns replacing him in the 36th minute.

Three minutes later North charged on to Warburton's pass from a line-out before sending his captain clear, securing the bonus point in the process.

Lock Bradley Davies, who had taken a heavy knock in the opening period, was replaced by Alun Wyn Jones at half-time.

Wales' dominance continued after the break with more fine attacking play in which Priestland was twice instrumental, along with North's selflessness in sending Roberts over for his second when the wing could have scored.

Even amid the worsening conditions, Wales' momentum was unaffected.

Replacement Burns then drove over from a close-range line-out for his first Wales try.

Halfpenny was next, profiting from prop Gethin Jenkins' long clearance kick.

FINAL POOL D TABLE Played Won Points South Africa 4 4 18 Wales 4 3 15 Samoa 4 2 10 Fiji 4 1 5 Namibia 4 0 0 Full Rugby World Cup tables

Scrum-half replacement Lloyd Williams' arcing run from a dominant Welsh scrum brought the penultimate score.

Another replacement, Jonathan Davies, scored the final try after Wales weathered Fiji's late attempt at a consolation before sweeping back upfield for the Scarlet to finish off.

TEAMS:

Wales: Lee Byrne; George North; Scott Williams, Jamie Roberts; Leigh Halfpenny; Rhys Priestland, Mike Phillips; Gethin Jenkins, Huw Bennett, Adam Jones, Bradley Davies, Luke Charteris, Ryan Jones, Sam Warburton (c), Toby Faletau. Replacements: Lloyd Burns (for Bennett, 36), Paul James (for Adam Jones, 58), Alun Wyn Jones (for Davies, 40), Andy Powell (for Faletau, 53), Lloyd Williams (for Phillips, 54), Stephen Jones (for Priestland, 58), Jonathan Davies (for Roberts, 64).

Fiji: Iliesa Keresoni, Albert Vulivuli, Ravai Fatiaki, Gaby Lovobalavu, Michael Tagicakibau, Nicky Little, Vitori Buatava; Netani Talei (c), Sakiusa Matadigo, Rupeni Nasiga, Wame Lewaravu, Leone Nakarawa, Setefano Somoca, Sunia Koto, Waisea Nailago. Replacements: Viliame Veikoso (for Koto, 40), Campese Ma'afu, Mala Ravulo (for Matadigo, 60), Akapusi Qera (for Nasiga, 61), Nemia Kenatale, Seremaia Bai, Vereniki Goneva.

Att: 25,000

Ref: Wayne Barnes (RFU).