Bedford wing Handre Schmidt happy to score tries

Handre Schmidt notched two tries in Saturday's 55-6 win over Esher

Bedford Blues wing Handre Schmidt says his try-scoring exploits this season have convinced him that he belongs at Championship level.

Schmidt has so far crossed the whitewash three times in two games.

"You do sometimes have a really good game and you have to pinch yourself as to where you are," the 29-year-old told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"But the day you stop having the ambition to play higher, is the day you evaluate why you're playing the game."

The South African was lining up for Cambridge in National One two seasons ago but, after a slow start to his Blues career, he eventually registered 25 tries last term.

He is already on course to better that haul this time around and believes the Bedford way of playing will help him do it.

"The guys and coaching staff make it so easy to integrate at Bedford," he said.

"As a winger, the style of rugby Bedford play allows you to be on the end of passes and gives you space to work with.

"That's made it a lot easier to score the tries and build confidence.

"As long as you have that drive to be better than you were in the last game you can continue.

"I love to keep challenging myself, but at the same time it's about being realistic and working hard on the task in front of you."