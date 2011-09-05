Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bell (right) sets up a Jersey attack from the scrum against Birmingham

Jersey Rugby Club head coach Ben Harvey says forward Graham Bell is setting the standard for others in his squad.

Bell, who shifted from flanker to number eight in place of Nick Trower, caused Birmingham and Solihull problems throughout Jersey's 33-8 win.

"Graham Bell had another terrific game, which was pleasing," Harvey told BBC Radio Jersey.

"He was probably my man of the match and he's setting a standard that the boys will follow."

Jersey also benefited from Ross Broadfoot's perfect kicking as he made all six of his kicks as he replaced the suspended Michael Le Bourgeois.

"I thought Ross was very good, probably one of the stand out players."

Despite his pleasure at certain elements of the win Harvey was unhappy that his team failed to take maximum points from the game: "You've got to win your homes games at this level.

"It's disappointing not to get the bonus point, as we felt as though we should have got that."