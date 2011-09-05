Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter's players were overjoyed at becoming only the second side in three years to win a league match at Welford Road

Exeter Chiefs head coach Rob Baxter says he was impressed with the composure his side showed as they beat Leicester 30-28 at Welford Road.

Exeter had to weather a late Tigers onslaught as they put on 10 unanswered points in the second half.

"We just had a bit more composure later in the game," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"We didn't get dented when Leicester scored and last season that started to happen," Baxter added.

"Last season, as the game wore on and we got more tired, we lost a bit of composure and that didn't happen today.

But Baxter was realistic about a win over a Tigers team badly affected by World Cup call-ups: "That was a fairly depleted Leicester side, they've had to put up with quite a lot of players missing.

quote There's a still a lot of hard work to be done

"We're massively happy that we've come though it victorious but there's a still a lot of hard work to be done," he said.

And Baxter says he will not change his team's attacking style of play, which he credits for the win.

"When you come to tough grounds, if you shut up and hope to sneak something you just get totally outplayed.

"Our opinion of these games is that we'll attack every one and try and outscore the opposition," he said.