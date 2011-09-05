Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Launceston skipper Tom Rawlings says his side were "poor" in their 26-22 home defeat by Polson Bridge.

"We were poor, we just weren't at the races," Rawlings told BBC Cornwall.

Lock Ben Hilton scored a late try to earn Launceston a bonus point after full-back Kieron Lewitt had kept the Cornish All Blacks in the game with five penalties.

Ben Roberts, Sam Smee and Donald Blake scored tries for Clifton, as Will Blair kicked 11 points.

"We're very disappointed, there's a lot of sad faces in the huddle," Rawlings added.

"It wasn't the result we wanted, we wanted to turn them over, we wanted a very healthy scoreline."