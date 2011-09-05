Pirates boss Chris Stirling unhappy with Moseley draw

Rob Cook scored the Cornish Pirates' opening try at Moseley

Cornish Pirates boss Chris Stirling is unhappy with areas of his side's game after they drew 27-27 at Moseley.

The Pirates led 24-5 just before half time after David Doherty, Ian Nimmo and Drew Locke's tries for Pirates.

But Moseley's Brad Davies went over just before half time and Brad Hunt just after to add to Mike Ellery's opening score.

The Pirates squeezed their lead to 27-20 but a late penalty try brought the scores level.

"We were making tackles but were were losing the collision and the opposition were very good at retaining the ball and we struggled to get it off them," Stirling told BBC Radio Cornwall.

Ian Nimmo scored his first try of the season just before half time

"It's a difficult place to come and play up here and I've got to take my hat off to the opposition who played a style of rugby that pushed us in all directions," he added.

Stirling had warned his side that they would be in a tough encounter last week.

"There were definitely parts of the performance that let us down and let the opposition back in the game.

"Our decision making and some errors at certain times hurt us," he added.