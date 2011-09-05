Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Plymouth Albion captain Sean-Michael Stephen has praised full-back James Love's kicking display in their 22-11 Championship win over Esher.

Love kicked five penalties and converted Stephen's try as Albion got their season off to a winning start.

"He kicked really well and that's always important in a tight game like that," Stephen told BBC Radio Devon.

Albion's win puts them third in the Championship table after the first round of games.

"When you get penalties in the other team's half and you can rely in your kicker to keep the scoreboard ticking over it really keeps the momentum going," Stephen added.