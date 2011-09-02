Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Pirates warmed up for the Championship season with an impressive pre-season win over Premiership Worcester Warriors last week

Cornish Pirates boss Chris Stirling says his side must improve their consistency away from home this season.

The Pirates begin their Championship campaign at Moseley on Saturday, where they drew 26-26 last season.

"We've talked about areas we can improve and one of those areas was our inconsistency away," Stirling said.

"But to talk about it is one thing, to actually go and put that into action on the field and play to our potential is another thing," he added.

The Pirates go into the season hoping to go one better than last term, when they reached the Championship play-off final before losing to Worcester Warriors.

quote Moseley play a good, solid style of rugby which is really hard to break down

New signing David Doherty starts on the wing while Ceiron Thomas will begin at fly-half and veteran prop-forward Alan Paver gets the nod in the front row.

And while an opening day win against Moseley is vital if they want to start on the right footing, Stirling is aware of the danger they face.

"We're in for a huge challenge, it's not an easy place to go and Moseley play a good, solid style of rugby which is really hard to break down," Stirling told BBC Radio Cornwall.