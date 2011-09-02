Scottish Rugby appoint Mark Dodson as chief executive

Scottish Rugby has appointed Mark Dodson as its new chief executive.

Dodson was previously chief executive officer of Guardian Media Group Regional Media.

Current Scotland coach Andy Robinson was appointed by the previous incumbent, Gordon McKie, who resigned in June after six years in the job.

My initial focus will be to work closely with the senior management team and the Scottish Rugby Board in finalising the new strategic plan for the organisation and to lead on its delivery Mark Dodson Scottish Rugby Chief Executive

Former international Jock Millican was in interim charge during the recruitment process as well as being a senior non-executive director.

Dodson will take up his position on 19 September and says he views the new role as an honour.

"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead Scottish Rugby, a globally recognised organisation, as it continues the development of the game throughout Scotland," he said.

"With playing numbers growing in recent years, with the national team currently ranked seventh in the world and preparing to compete in the Rugby World Cup, I am fortunate to be joining at such an exciting time.

"My initial focus will be to work closely with the senior management team and the Scottish Rugby Board in finalising the new strategic plan for the organisation and to lead on its delivery.

"I would also like to offer my support and best wishes to Andy Robinson and the Scotland team who I know are working extremely hard as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup."