Wales' rugby captains

1. James Bevan (Cambridge University), 1881 Played 1, Lost 1

2. Charles P Lewis (Llandovery), 1882-83 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2

3. Charles H Newman (Newport), 1884-87 Played 6, Drew 2, Lost 4

4. H Joe Simpson (Cardiff), 1884 Played 1, Won 1

5. Frank E Hancock (Cardiff), 1886 Played 1, Lost 1

6. Robert Gould (Newport), 1887 Played 1, Lost 1

7. Tom Clapp (Newport), 1887-88 Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1

8. Arthur F Hill (Cardiff), 1889-94 Played 4, Won 1, Lost 3

9. Arthur J Gould (Newport), 1889-97 Played 18, Won 8, Drew 1, Lost 9

10. Williams H Bowen (Swansea), 1891 Played 1, Lost 1

11. Williams H Thomas (Llanelli), 1891 Played 2, Won 1, Drew 1

12. Williams J Bancroft (Swansea), 1898-1901 Played 11, Won 7, Drew 4

13. E Gwyn Nicholls (Cardiff), 1902-06 Played 10, Won 7, Drew 1, Lost 2

14. Tom W Pearson (Newport), 1903 Played 1, Won 1

15. G Llewellyn Lloyd (Newport), 1903 Played 1, Lost 1

16. William M Llewellyn (Newport), 1904-05 Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1

17. Richard M Owen (Swansea), 1907-12 Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1

18. Williams J Trew (Swansea), 1907-13 Played 14, Won 12, Lost 2

19. Rhys T Gabe (Cardiff), 1907 Played 1, Won 1

20. Arthur F Harding (London Welsh), 1908 Played 1, Won 1

21. George Travers (Pill Harriers), 1908 Played 1, Won 1<CPS:IMAGE ORDER="2"></CPS:IMAGE>

22. Edward Morgan (London Welsh), 1908 Played 1, Won 1

23. H Bert Winfield (Cardiff), 1908 Played 1, Won 1

24. Reggie A Gibbs (Cardiff), 1910 Played 1, Won 1

25. Johnnie L Williams (Cardiff), 1911 Played 1, Won 1

26. Jack Bancroft (Swansea), 1912 Played 1, Lost 1

27. Tom H Vile (Newport), 1912-21 Played 4, Won 1, Lost 3

28. John P Jones (Pontypool), 1913 Played 1, Won 1

29. Rev J Alban Davies (Llanelli), 1914 Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1

30. Glyn Stephens (Neath), 1919 Played 1, Lost 1

31. Harry Uzzell (Newport), 1920 Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1

32. Jack J Wetter (Newport), 1921-24 Played 3, Lost 3

33. Tom Parker (Swansea), 1921-23 Played 7, Won 6, Drew 1

34. J M Clem Lewis (Cardiff), 1923 Played 2, Lost 2

35. Albert Jenkins (Llanelli), 1923-28 Played 2, Lost 2

36. Joe Rees (Swansea), 1924 Played 1, Lost 1

37. Jack Whitfield (Newport), 1924 Played 1, Won 1

38. W Rowe Harding (Swansea), 1924-28 Played 4, Won 2, Drew 1, Lost 1

39. Tom Johnson (Cardiff), 1925 Played 1, Lost 1

40. Stephen Morris (Cross Keys), 1925 Played 1, Lost 1

41. R Arthur Cornish (Cardiff), 1925-26 Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1

42. W Idris Jones (Llanelli), 1925 Played 1, Lost 1

43. Williams J Delahay (Cardiff), 1926 Played 1, Won 1

44. B R Turnbull (Cardiff), 1927 Played 1, Lost 1

45. B Ossie Male (Cardiff), 1927-28 Played 3, Won 1, Lost

46. Wick C Powell (London Welsh), 1927 Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1 1927

47. Ivor E Jones (Llanelli), 1927-30 Played 3, Lost 3

48. W Guy Morgan (Swansea), 1929-30 Played 4, Won 3, Drew 1

49. Harry M Bowcott (Cardiff), 1930 Played 1, Lost 1

50. Jack Bassett (Penarth), 1930-32 Played 9, Won 6, Drew 1, Lost 2

51. Watcyn G Thomas (Swansea), 1933 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2

52. John R Evans (Newport), 1934 Played 1, Lost 1

53. E Claude Davey (Swansea), 1934-37 Played 8, Won 5, Drew 1, Lost 2

54. J Idwal Rees (Swansea), 1936-37 Played 3, Won 1, Drew 1, Lost 1

55. Wilf Wooller (Cardiff), 1937-39 Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2

56. Cliff W Jones (Cardiff), 1938 Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1

57. Haydn Tanner (Cardiff), 1947-49 Played 12, Won 5, Drew 1, Lost 6

58. Williams E Tamplin (Cardiff), 1947 Played 1, Won 1

59. John A Gwilliam (Edinburgh Wanderes/Gloucester), 1950-53 Played 13, Won 9, Drew 1, Lost 3

60. Jack Matthews (Cardiff), 1951 Played 1, Lost 1

61. Bleddyn L Williams (Cardiff), 1953-55 Played 5, Won 5

62. J Rees G Stephens (Neath), 1954-57 Played 6, Won 5, Lost 1

63. W Rex Willis (Cardiff), 1954-55 Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1

64. Ken J Jones (Newport), 1954 Played 1, Won 1

65. Cliff I Morgan (Cardiff), 1956 Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1

66. Malcolm C Thomas (Newport), 1957 Played 2, Lost 2

67. Clem Thomas (Swansea), 1958-59 Played 9, Won 5, Drew 1, Lost 3

68. Rhys H Williams (Llanelli), 1960 Played 1, Lost 1

69. Bryn V Meredith (Newport), 1960-62 Played 4, Won 2, Drew, 1, Lost 1

70. D Onllwyn Brace (Llanelli), 1960-61 Played 2, Won 2

71. Terry J Davies (Llanelli), 1960-61 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2

72. Lloyd H Williams (Cardiff), 1961-62 Played 3, Drew 1, Lost 2

73. Clive Rowlands (Pontypool), 1963-65 Played 14, Won 6, Drew 2, Lost 6

74. Alun Pask (Abertillery), 1966-67 Played 6, Won 3, Lost 3

75. David Watkins (Newport), 1967 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2

76. Norman R Gale (Llanelli), 1967-68 Played 2, Drew 1, Lost 1

77. Gareth O Edwards (Cardiff), 1968-74 Played 13, Won 6, Drew 3, Lost 4

78. S John Dawes (London Welsh), 1968-71 Played 6, Won 5, Lost 1

79. Brian Price (Newport), 1969 Played 6, Won 3, Drew 1, Lost 2

80. D John Lloyd (Bridgend), 1972 Played 3, Won 3

81. W Delme Thomas (Llanelli), 1972 Played 1, Lost 1

82. Arthur J L Lewis (Ebbw Vale), 1973 Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1

83. T Mervyn Davies (Swansea), 1975-76 Played 9, Won 8, Lost 1

84. Phil Bennett (Llanelli), 1977-78 Played 8, Won 7, Lost 1

85. Terry J Cobner (Ponypool), 1978 Played 1, Lost 1

86. T Gerald R Davies (Cardiff), 1978 Played 1, Lost 1

87. John P R Williams (Bridgend), 1978-79 Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2

88. Jeff Squire (Pontypool), 1980-81 Played 6, Won 3, Lost 3

89. Steve P Fenwick (Bridgend), 1980-81 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2

90. W Gareth Davies (Cardiff), 1981-82 Played 5, Won 2, Lost 3

91. Eddie T Butler (Pontypool), 1983-84 Played 6, Won 2, Drew 1, Lost 3

92. Mike J Watkins (Newport), 1984 Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2

93. Terry D Holmes (Cardiff), 1985 Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2

94. David F Pickering (Llanelli), 1986-87 Played 8, Won 4, Lost 4

95. Richard D Moriarty (Swansea), 1986-87 Played 7, Won 6, Lost 1

96. William J James (Aberavon), 1987 Played 1, Lost 1

97. Jonathan Davies (Llanelli), 1987-88 Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2

98. Bleddyn Bowen (South Wales Police), 1987-88 Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1

99. Robert Norster (Cardiff), 1988 Played 1, Lost 1

100. Paul H Thorburn (Neath), 1989-91 Played 10, Won 1, Drew 1, Lost 8

101. Robert N Jones (Swansea), 1989-90 Played 5, Lost 5

102. Kevin H Phillips (Neath), 1990 Played 2, Won 2

103. Ieuan C Evans (Llanelli), 1991-95 Played 28, Won 13, Lost 15

104. Gareth O Llewellyn (Neath), 1993-95 Played 7, Won 5, Lost 2

105. Mike R Hall (Cardiff), 1995 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2

106. Jonathan M Humphreys (Cardiff/Bath), 1995-97, 2003 Played 19, Won 6, Lost 13

107. Nigel G Davies (Llanelli), 1996 Played 1, Lost 1

108. I Scott Gibbs (Swansea), 1997 Played 1, Won 1

109. R Gwyn Jones (Cardiff), 1997 Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1

110. Paul John (Pontypridd), 1997 Played 1, Won 1

111. Robert Howley (Cardiff), 1998-99 Played 22, Won 15, Lost 7

112. Kingsley Jones (Ebbw Vale), 1998 Played 1, Lost 1

113. David Young (Cardiff), 2000-1 Played 12, Won 6, Drew 1, Lost 5

114. Mark Taylor (Swansea/Sale), 2000, 2005 Played 4, Won 4

115. L Scott Quinnell (Llanelli), 2000-2 Played 7, Won 2, Lost 5

116. Andy P Moore (Swansea), 2001 Played 2, Won 2

117. Colin L Charvis (Swansea/Newcastle), 2002-4 Played 22, Won 11, Lost 11

118. Martyn E Williams (Cardiff/Blues), 2003-4 Played 6, Won 1, Lost 5 (as of the end of February 2009)

119. Gareth Thomas (Celtic Warriors/Toulouse/Cardiff Blues), 2003-7 Played 21, Won 9, Lost 12

120. Stephen Jones (Llanelli/Scarlets), 2003-7 Played 8 Won 1 Drew 1 Lost 6 (as of the end of 2008)

121. Mefin Davies (Celtic Warriors), 2003 Played 1, Won 1

122. Michael Owen (Newport Gwent Dragons), 2005-6 Played 6, Won 3, Drew 1, Lost 2

123. Duncan Jones (Ospreys), 2006 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2

124. Dwayne Peel (Llanelli/Scarlets), 2007 Played 1, Won 1

125. Gethin Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), 2007-2016 Played 9, Won 4, Lost 4

126. Ryan Jones (Ospreys), 2008-2013 Played 33, Won 18, Lost 14

127. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), 2009-

128. Matthew Rees (Scarlets), 2010-2014 Played 9, Won 4, Lost 5

129. Sam Warburton (Blues) 2011-2017 Played 49, Won 23, Lost 25

130. Bradley Davies (Blues) 2013-

131. Scott Williams (Scarlets) 2015-

132. Dan Lydiate (Ospreys) 2016-

133. Jamie Roberts (Harlequins) 2017-

134. Taulupe Faletau (Bath) 2018-

135. Ellis Jenkins (Blues) 2018-

136. Cory Hill (Dragons) 2018-

137. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) 2019-

138. Josh Navidi (Blues) 2019-

139. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) 2019-