Matthew Morgan and Emyr Williams sign senior Ospreys deals

Matthew Morgan will continue to play for Swansea in the Welsh Premiership

Matthew Morgan and Emyr Williams have signed their first professional contracts with the Ospreys.

Wales Under-20 fly-half Morgan, 19, impressed in three LV= Cup games last season, plus Magners League games at Connacht and Aironi.

Fellow development starlet Williams, 18, is an openside flanker and both have signed three-year deals.

Morgan will continue to develop with Swansea RFC and Williams with Bridgend, but remain on call for the Ospreys.

Ospreys chief operations officer Andrew Hore said: "The working relationship we have with Bridgend and Swansea will ensure that young players like Emyr and Matthew will gain a real understanding of the Osprey style of play we are looking to develop at all levels.

"Securing a first professional contract is a big moment for any young rugby player and it's no different for these two.

"Emyr and Matthew are two young men just starting out on their rugby career and there is a lot of hard work ahead of them if they are going to fulfil their obvious potential."