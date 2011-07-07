British Army prop Ken Dowding joins Ospreys

The Ospreys have signed British Army prop Ken Dowding on a 12-month contract after he impressed whilst training with the region last season.

Lance Bombardier Dowding has served in 7 Para RHA for ten years and has seen action in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The 26-year-old will train daily with the Ospreys as part of the B group of players at the region and play for Bridgend.

"It's a big opportunity for me," said Dowding.

Dowding saw action in the Iraq War in 2003, and also served for 12 months in Afghanistan in 2008.

Having been invited to train with the Ospreys last season, Dowding played a number of games for Bridgend.

He will once again be registered with the Ravens in the Welsh Premiership for the forthcoming campaign.

"I've got to work hard in training, perform well in the games I get and really try to make a good impression," he added.

"There are a couple of other players combining an army career with playing top level rugby, so it is achievable."

Previously Dowding was a member of the London Irish Academy and has also played rugby league for Harlequins.

He has represented the Army and Combined Services XV's, and has played against Samoa, Georgia, Argentina and the Barbarians.