British & Irish Cup fixtures
Pool 1: Cardiff, Bridgend, Bristol, Ulster
Pool 2: Bedford, Bedwas, Stirling County, Neath
Pool 3: Carmarthen Quins, Dundee HSFP, Cornish Pirates, Swansea
Pool 4: Connacht, Cross Keys, Newport, Newcastle
Pool 5: Jersey, Pontypridd, Leinster, Leeds
Pool 6: Gala, Llanelli, London Scottish, Moseley
Pool 7: Aberavon, Munster, Plymouth, Rotherham
Pool 8: Doncaster, Llandovery, Melrose, Nottingham
ROUND THREE
7 December 2012
Pool 8
Nottingham v Melrose (19:45 GMT)
8 December 2012
Pool 1
Bridgend Ravens v Bristol (14:30 GMT)
Ulster Ravens v Cardiff (TBC)
Pool 2
Neath v Bedford Blues (14:30 GMT)
Stirling County v Bedwas (15:00 GMT)
Pool 3
Carmarthen Quins v Dundee HSFP (14:30 GMT)
Pool 4
Cross Keys v Connacht Eagles (14:30 GMT)
Newport v Newcastle Falcons (14:30 GMT)
Pool 5
Jersey v Leinster A (15:00 GMT)
Pool 6
Gala v Moseley (15:00 GMT)
London Scottish v Llanelli (TBC)
Pool 7
Rotherham v Munster A (14:00 GMT)
Aberavon v Plymouth Albion (14:30 GMT)
Pool 8
Llandovery v Doncaster (15:00 GMT)
9 December 2012
Pool 3
Cornish Pirates v Swansea (14:00 GMT)
Pool 5
Leeds Carnegie v Pontypridd (15:00 GMT)
ROUND FOUR
14 December 2012
Pool 1
Bristol v Bridgend Ravens (19:45 GMT)
Pool 7
Munster A v Rotherham (19:00 GMT)
Plymouth Albion v Aberavon (19:45 GMT)
15 December 2012
Pool 1
Cardiff v Ulster Ravens (14:30 GMT)
Pool 2
Bedwas v Stirling County (14:30 GMT)
Bedford Blues v Neath (15:00 GMT)
Pool 3
Dundee HSFP v Carmarthen Quins (14:00 GMT)
Pool 4
Connacht Eagles v Cross Keys (14:30 GMT)
Pool 5
Pontypridd v Leeds Carnegie (14:30 GMT)
Pool 6
Llanelli v London Scottish (14:30 GMT)
Moseley v Gala (15:00 GMT)
Pool 8
Melrose v Nottingham Greenyards (13:45 GMT)
Doncaster v Llandovery (14:30 GMT)
16 December 2012
Pool 3
Swansea v Cornish Pirates (TBC)
Pool 4
Newcastle Falcons v Newport (15:00 GMT)
Pool 5
Leinster A v Jersey (14:30 GMT)
ROUND FIVE
11 January 2013
Pool 1
Ulster Ravens v Bristol (19:30 GMT)
Pool 6
Moseley v London Scottish (19:45 GMT)
12 January 2013
Pool 1
Cardiff v Bridgend Ravens (14:30 GMT)
Pool 2
Stirling County v Bedford Blues (14:00 GMT)
Bedwas v Neath (14:30 GMT)
Pool 3
Swansea v Carmarthen Quins (14:30 GMT)
Pool 4
Newport v Cross Keys (14:30 GMT)
Newcastle Falcons v Connacht Eagles (15:00 GMT)
Pool 5
Leinster A v Pontypridd (TBC)
Jersey v Leeds Carnegie (15:00 GMT)
Pool 6
Gala v Llanelli (15:00 GMT)
Pool 7
Aberavon v Munster A (14:30 GMT)
Plymouth Albion v Rotherham (15:00 GMT)
Pool 8
Doncaster v Nottingham (14:30 GMT)
Llandovery v Melrose (15:00 GMT)
13 January 2013
Pool 3
Cornish Pirates v Dundee HSFP (14:00 GMT)
ROUND SIX
18 January 2013
Pool 7
Munster A v Plymouth Albion (19:00 GMT)
19 January 2013
Pool 1
Bridgend Ravens v Ulster Ravens (14:30 GNT)
Pool 2
Neath v Stirling County (14:30 GMT)
Bedford Blues v Bedwas (15:00 GMT)
Pool 3
Dundee HSFP v Swansea (14:00 GMT)
Carmarthen Quins v Cornish Pirates (14:30 GMT)
Pool 4
Connacht Eagles v Newport (14:00 GMT)
Cross Keys v Newcastle Falcons (14:00 GMT)
Pool 5
Leeds Carnegie v Leinster A (14:00 GMT)
Pontypridd v Jersey (14:30 GMT)
Pool 6
Llanelli v Moseley (14:30 GMT)
London Scottish v Gala (15:00 GMT)
Pool 7
Rotherham v Aberavon (14:00 GMT)
Pool 8
Melrose v Doncaster (14:00 GMT)
Nottingham v Llandovery (14:00 GMT)
20 January 2013
Pool 1
Bristol v Cardiff (15:00 GMT)
5-7 April 2013:
Quarter finals
26-28 April 2013:
Semi finals
17 May 2013:
Final
Rules:
* Top team in each pool progress to knockout stage