British & Irish Cup fixtures

Pool 1: Cardiff, Bridgend, Bristol, Ulster

Pool 2: Bedford, Bedwas, Stirling County, Neath

Pool 3: Carmarthen Quins, Dundee HSFP, Cornish Pirates, Swansea

Pool 4: Connacht, Cross Keys, Newport, Newcastle

Pool 5: Jersey, Pontypridd, Leinster, Leeds

Pool 6: Gala, Llanelli, London Scottish, Moseley

Pool 7: Aberavon, Munster, Plymouth, Rotherham

Pool 8: Doncaster, Llandovery, Melrose, Nottingham

RESULTS TO DATE

ROUND THREE

7 December 2012

Pool 8

Nottingham v Melrose (19:45 GMT)

8 December 2012

Pool 1

Bridgend Ravens v Bristol (14:30 GMT)

Ulster Ravens v Cardiff (TBC)

Pool 2

Neath v Bedford Blues (14:30 GMT)

Stirling County v Bedwas (15:00 GMT)

Pool 3

Carmarthen Quins v Dundee HSFP (14:30 GMT)

Pool 4

Cross Keys v Connacht Eagles (14:30 GMT)

Newport v Newcastle Falcons (14:30 GMT)

Pool 5

Jersey v Leinster A (15:00 GMT)

Pool 6

Gala v Moseley (15:00 GMT)

London Scottish v Llanelli (TBC)

Pool 7

Rotherham v Munster A (14:00 GMT)

Aberavon v Plymouth Albion (14:30 GMT)

Pool 8

Llandovery v Doncaster (15:00 GMT)

9 December 2012

Pool 3

Cornish Pirates v Swansea (14:00 GMT)

Pool 5

Leeds Carnegie v Pontypridd (15:00 GMT)

ROUND FOUR

14 December 2012

Pool 1

Bristol v Bridgend Ravens (19:45 GMT)

Pool 7

Munster A v Rotherham (19:00 GMT)

Plymouth Albion v Aberavon (19:45 GMT)

15 December 2012

Pool 1

Cardiff v Ulster Ravens (14:30 GMT)

Pool 2

Bedwas v Stirling County (14:30 GMT)

Bedford Blues v Neath (15:00 GMT)

Pool 3

Dundee HSFP v Carmarthen Quins (14:00 GMT)

Pool 4

Connacht Eagles v Cross Keys (14:30 GMT)

Pool 5

Pontypridd v Leeds Carnegie (14:30 GMT)

Pool 6

Llanelli v London Scottish (14:30 GMT)

Moseley v Gala (15:00 GMT)

Pool 8

Melrose v Nottingham Greenyards (13:45 GMT)

Doncaster v Llandovery (14:30 GMT)

16 December 2012

Pool 3

Swansea v Cornish Pirates (TBC)

Pool 4

Newcastle Falcons v Newport (15:00 GMT)

Pool 5

Leinster A v Jersey (14:30 GMT)

ROUND FIVE

11 January 2013

Pool 1

Ulster Ravens v Bristol (19:30 GMT)

Pool 6

Moseley v London Scottish (19:45 GMT)

12 January 2013

Pool 1

Cardiff v Bridgend Ravens (14:30 GMT)

Pool 2

Stirling County v Bedford Blues (14:00 GMT)

Bedwas v Neath (14:30 GMT)

Pool 3

Swansea v Carmarthen Quins (14:30 GMT)

Pool 4

Newport v Cross Keys (14:30 GMT)

Newcastle Falcons v Connacht Eagles (15:00 GMT)

Pool 5

Leinster A v Pontypridd (TBC)

Jersey v Leeds Carnegie (15:00 GMT)

Pool 6

Gala v Llanelli (15:00 GMT)

Pool 7

Aberavon v Munster A (14:30 GMT)

Plymouth Albion v Rotherham (15:00 GMT)

Pool 8

Doncaster v Nottingham (14:30 GMT)

Llandovery v Melrose (15:00 GMT)

13 January 2013

Pool 3

Cornish Pirates v Dundee HSFP (14:00 GMT)

ROUND SIX

18 January 2013

Pool 7

Munster A v Plymouth Albion (19:00 GMT)

19 January 2013

Pool 1

Bridgend Ravens v Ulster Ravens (14:30 GNT)

Pool 2

Neath v Stirling County (14:30 GMT)

Bedford Blues v Bedwas (15:00 GMT)

Pool 3

Dundee HSFP v Swansea (14:00 GMT)

Carmarthen Quins v Cornish Pirates (14:30 GMT)

Pool 4

Connacht Eagles v Newport (14:00 GMT)

Cross Keys v Newcastle Falcons (14:00 GMT)

Pool 5

Leeds Carnegie v Leinster A (14:00 GMT)

Pontypridd v Jersey (14:30 GMT)

Pool 6

Llanelli v Moseley (14:30 GMT)

London Scottish v Gala (15:00 GMT)

Pool 7

Rotherham v Aberavon (14:00 GMT)

Pool 8

Melrose v Doncaster (14:00 GMT)

Nottingham v Llandovery (14:00 GMT)

20 January 2013

Pool 1

Bristol v Cardiff (15:00 GMT)

5-7 April 2013:

Quarter finals

26-28 April 2013:

Semi finals

17 May 2013:

Final

Rules:

* Top team in each pool progress to knockout stage

Please note: Fixtures are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you