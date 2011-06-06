Newcastle Falcons sign second row Richard Boyle

Newcastle

Newcastle Falcons have signed second row forward Richard Boyle from National League One side Tynedale, although the terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

The 22-year-old, who began his career at home-town club Harrogate, was a Falcons academy player before his move to Tynedale last term.

"Richard has built a reputation for himself in National League One this season," head coach Alan Tait said.

"As an athlete, he's hard-working and a very talented second row forward."

Tait has also expressed an interest in signing back-row Joe Robinson, and has submitted paperwork to seal a deal for the England Under-18 international.

"He is another big talent and he impressed me when he played for Sedbergh against Royal Grammar School," Tait added.

"He will definitely be suited to a professional environment where he can take his game on to another level."

